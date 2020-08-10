Buffalo Museum of Science to extend mummy exhibit

The exhibit, entitled "Golden Mummies of Egypt", has been extended until January 3, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday the Buffalo Museum of Science announced that it will be extending it's Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit, which was originally scheduled to end this month.

The exhibit is now planning to be at the museum until January 3, 2021. It features over 100 artifacts from the Manchester Museum's collection, including mummies, masks, coffins, jewelry and sculptures. The exhibit made it's US debut in Buffalo in February. It closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but reopened its doors in the summer.

“Since our gradual reopening in July, we have received overwhelmingly positive response for Golden Mummies of Egypt,” said Buffalo Museum of Science President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “We are excited to continue this global exhibit so that everyone in our region has a chance to experience this world-class attraction while it’s here in the heart of Buffalo."

The museum has undergone some procedure changes in order to keep all patrons safe. All guests two years old and up are required to wear a mask, cleaning has been scaled up and the museum will provide each guest with a stylus to enjoy interactive touch screens.

The exhibit is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for children, senior citizens, students and active-duty military members. Children under 2-years-old and members of the museum get free admission.