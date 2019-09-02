BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something to do with the whole family?

The Buffalo Museum of Science is opening a new exhibit that, not only the whole family will enjoy, but LEGO fans will love.

PHOTOS: The Art of Brick Exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science

"The Art of the Brick" exhibit is a collection of classic and fun art pieces made up entirely from LEGOs. Collections include, Van Gogh's "Starry Night," Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" and a giant T-Rex.

More information on the exhibit can be found on the museum's website.