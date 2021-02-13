Buffalo Museum of Science opens new 'Medieval to Metal' traveling exhibition

The exhibit is called "Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the GUITAR" and was developed by The National GUITAR Museum (NGM).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Museum of Science is opening a new traveling exhibition this weekend about the guitar.

The exhibit is called "Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the GUITAR" and was developed by The National GUITAR Museum (NGM). According to the Buffalo Museum of Science, the exhibition not only celebrates the technological advancements of the instrument, but also the artistic developments of the guitar.

“It can be easy to overlook how much technology and design have formed the history of the guitar. We’re excited to explore the cultural and STEAM aspects that have influenced the story and wide-ranging designs of this iconic instrument with our visitors and members in a safe and entertaining way,” said Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “It is critically important that, even in these trying times, we continue our service to the WNY region by bringing in new exhibits that are both educational and entertaining.”

The exhibit will also feature life-size "photorealistic illustrations" depicting historically important guitar designs.

“The guitar has been a signature element of world culture for more than 500 years. Now, visitors can explore the design history and artistry that has played a major role in the guitar’s evolution,” said HP Newquist, executive director of the NGM. “It’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t been affected by the guitar, whether as players or just fans of all types of music. And while this may be apocryphal, it’s a widely held belief that the two most recognizable man-made shapes on the planet are those of the Coca-Cola bottle and the electric guitar.”

The exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Buffalo Museum of Science. With the opening of this exhibition, the museum says it is expanding its operating hours to five days a week. The museum will now be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry to the Medieval to Metal exhibition is included with general admission to the museum, or free to Buffalo Museum of Science members. Anyone looking to attend must pre-purchase tickets either online here or by calling the museum at (716) 896-5200.

At this time, tickets for the opening day of the exhibit are sold out.