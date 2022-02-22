Buffalo moves closer to construction of Centennial Park pedestrian bridge

The city has released Requests For Qualifications to build the 266-foot pedestrian bridge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo and Buffalo Urban Development Corp. are taking steps toward building a centerpiece of the $68 million Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The city has released Requests For Qualifications to build the 266-foot pedestrian bridge that will connect the Lower West Side with the park, formerly known as LaSalle Park. The RFQs, which were released to the local and regional construction industry, are due March 4.

From there, the city will create a short list and eventually select a construction manager, said Rebecca Gandour, Buffalo Urban Development Corp. executive vice president. That process should be completed by late May. BUDC received a $6.9 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to help underwrite the $23.4 pedestrian bridge.