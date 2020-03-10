Buffalo mourns Steve Barnes, his niece after fatal plane crash

There are a lot of unknowns as to what led to the crash in Genesee County. The sheriff there thinks the investigation will take a considerable amount of time.

CORFU, N.Y. — It's been a day now since the plane crash in Corfu that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece, and it's left a painful void for those in the Buffalo legal community.

There are a lot of unknowns as to what led to the crash in Genesee County, where the sheriff told reporters that, from experience, he thinks the investigation will likely take a considerable amount of time.

Since news broke Friday afternoon, many people responded to the tragedy.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School on Saturday morning put out a statement saying its community "mourns the tragic passing of alumnus Stephen Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth Barnes, the daughter of Richard Barnes," who also attended Timon.

2 On Your Side also received statements from The Barnes Firm and Ross Cellino, Steve's longtime partner.

Cellino said, in part, Steve "was always a fearless advocate for his clients. His passing is a significant loss for the legal community."

Those sentiments were echoed Saturday by Western New York attorney Steve Boyd, who knew Barnes for more than 20 years.

"The thought that the entire Barnes family has been thrown this devastation, it's horrific," Boyd said. "I think the best we can do is find a way to remember them and find a way to acknowledge the leader that Steve was, the innovator that Steve was."

"Ross and Steve turned lawyer marketing on its head nationwide, and a lot of lawyers hated them for that. But a lot of lawyers respected them for that."

Cellino and Barnes were known for their many commercials with a catchy jingle and memorable phone number, which helped make them media sensations.

Elizabeth also had a promising law career ahead of her. One of her former professors from law school told 2 On Your Side that Elizabeth saw the law as a way to help people.