Motorama makes its return this weekend

The show is making its first return since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Western New York staple is returning after two years off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Buffalo Motorama, the three day hot rod show, starts at 4 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The event will feature not only hot rods and pin striping, but also trucks, bikes, tuners and blues music. The BRAVURAS will kick things off at 6 p.m. on Friday. A marketplace, Star Wars characters, General Lee and more will be at the event.

More information about the show are available on the Buffalo Motorama website.