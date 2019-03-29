BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jami Masjid Mosque of Buffalo held an open house Thursday night.

The mission was simple, stand together in solidarity and build bridges with members of the community unfamiliar with Islamic teaching.

Thursday night's open house is in response to the shootings at two mosques in New Zealand earlier this year, where at least 50 people were killed.

"Ignorance is our worst enemy. Ignorance leads to misunderstanding, which leads to fear, which leads to hate which ultimately led to the horrific actions we saw in New Zealand, or in Pittsburgh where members of the Jewish community were killed or Charleston where Christians were killed," Cair-Florida Chief Executive Director Hassan Shibly said. "It's very important we challenge the hate by building interfaith relationships."

This mosque holds a number of events year round to help bring all faiths together.