BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department put out a surveillance picture of a suspected killer in Hamilton, Ontario Thursday in hopes of finding out who he is.

That man is suspected of shooting to death Cece Luppino on January 30 at the home of his father, Rocco. The CBC reports Rocco Luppino was convicted of extortion in 1979, and his family is connected with crimes extending into Buffalo.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance video walking up the driveway and reaching into his jacket, possibly for a gun.

If you have any information, call Hamilton, Ontario Police Detective Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863.

Hamilton Police