Buffalo mayoral campaign focuses on fighting crime

We're less than three months out from Election Day and the race for Buffalo City Hall is heating up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Democratic nominee India Walton rolled out her public safety plan to keep the city safe. Mayor Byron Brown responded telling reporters, "Her plan is a real danger to every woman, man, child, business, and visitor to this community."

One of Walton's long-term policy goals is to create an unarmed public safety detail to address quality of life and social calls to 911 and free train police officers to focus on solving crime.

"She absolutely doesn't even know the services that city government provides and if people read her plan closely, she's calling for things that city gov't doesn't even do," Brown said.

Walton said at her news conference, "I'm tired of a system that only kicks into action once a gun has already been fired and only to punish whoever fired. I'm committed to addressing the root causes of violence before it happens. I will work to implement the pathbreaking Life Camp model, which deploys teams of credible messengers with histories of violence themselves to canvass neighborhoods daily, mediate conflicts, de-escalate violence, and mentor youth. It also provides therapeutic services."

Brown was upset on a primary night in June. His loss resulted in his name being erased from the ballot in November.

Now, he's waging a fierce write-in campaign, but there's a petition to get his name on an independent line for the Buffalo Party. He says he will file to get on the ballot.

Legal experts don't expect it to work, but Brown told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing, "We don't believe it's far-fetched, we have legal experts who have done research who think it is quite possible, and it is quite doable."