Buffalo Mayor: Thursday's incident still under investigation

The Mayor said in a live interview on Daybreak, "It doesn't reflect the true character of the Buffalo PD, or the city of Buffalo."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Police officers were suspended without pay after they pushed a 75-year-old, who suffered a concussion, after a peaceful protest in Niagara Square Thursday night.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the incident is currently under investigation. The mayor told Daybreak Friday morning he didn't want to speculate as to why the man approached officers, but says the man shouldn't have been pushed no matter what.

After the man was pushed, officers continued past him without administering first aid. Mayor Brown said that was because people behind the incident were prepared to administer first-aid if a situation called for it.

Still, he knows the eyes of the nation have been turned to Buffalo after the video went viral overnight Thursday. Brown wanted to let people know this incident doesn't represent the city.