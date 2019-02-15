BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the annual State of the City Address on Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that he has directed Buffalo Police to "cease enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses."

Mayor Brown told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing in May that his administration, "has been looking at low level marijuana offenses and the possibility of decriminalizing low level marijuana offenses."

RELATED: Mayor Brown will consider marijuana possession a low level offense

The mayor's comments in May followed a petition from Open Buffalo, which was signed by thousands of people, calling for Buffalo to make marijuana possession the lowest level enforcement priority for police.