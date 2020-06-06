Buffalo mayor meets with coalition of activists to discuss police reform

The meeting took place while two suspended Buffalo Police officers were being charged with assault after pushing an elderly protester to the ground on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and leaders from seven activist groups met for four hours Saturday to discuss police and policy reforms.

The meeting took place while two suspended Buffalo Police officers were being charged with assault after pushing an elderly protester to the ground on Thursday.

“It was an extremely productive discussion,” the coalition of activists said in a statement released to Investigative Post.

The coalition presented a list of 13 "urgent demands" for police reform. The list includes making riot police stand down, creating an external oversight body and removing police from City of Buffalo schools.