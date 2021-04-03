Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's father passes away

Byron L. Brown passed away Wednesday night in Hartford, Connecticut. The elder Brown would've turned 90-years-old next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spokesperson for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's leader is mourning the loss of his father.

The release described the mayor's father as "a true gentleman, a loving father and a wonderful provider, he will be profoundly missed by Mayor Brown and his sister Andrea Brown."