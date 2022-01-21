Buffalo mayor wages bet with Kansas City mayor over Bills/Chiefs game

If the Bills lose, the City of Buffalo will send chicken wings to Kansas City. But if Buffalo wins, Kansas City will be sending BBQ to the Queen City.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is making a side bet with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on the outcome of Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs playoff game.

Mayor Brown recorded a video with employees of LaNova Pizzeria. In the video, Brown says, "Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, we’re looking forward to another Bills Victory weekend and some Kansas City Bar-B-Q. We are ready to show the Chiefs who’s in charge on Sunday, because this year the road to the Super Bowl will circle through Buffalo.”

If the Bills lose, the City of Buffalo will send chicken wings to Kansas City. But if Buffalo wins, Kansas City will be sending BBQ to the Queen City.

Mayor Lucas followed up with his own video at a Kansas City barbeque restaurant. In the video caption, Lucas says, “Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, we enjoyed the wings you sent last year after the AFC Championship Game and look forward to a repeat,”

Lucas went on to say, “KC is putting up for our end of the wager this time around delicious LC’s Bar-B-Q—their first-time being part of a postseason bet.”