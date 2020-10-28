Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs 'Duty to Intervene' law

The Duty to Intervene law, also known as Cariol's Law, has been signed by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced that the Duty to Intervene law, also known as Cariol's Law, was signed Wednesday evening by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Under the new law, it is now a Buffalo Police officer's responsibility to intervene in a situation when a fellow officer is acting inappropriately or putting anyone in unnecessary danger. The law was approved by the Buffalo Common Council last month.

"Cariol's Law" is named after Cariol Horne, a former Buffalo Police officer who was fired more than a decade ago after stopping another Buffalo Police officer from doing what she describes as using a choke-hold on a suspect in handcuffs.

"In a society governed by laws it is vital that everyone understands that no one is above the law, not even police officers," Brown said. "The Duty to Intervene requirement, mandated by the Department’s Manual of Procedures as well as provisions of state and federal law, is now being further reinforced as a fundamental principle to our City’s approach to police reform as well as improving the public’s level of trust in and understanding of how the Buffalo Police Department functions.

"Along with the other steps — especially the Buffalo Reform Agenda — my Administration and the Council have taken to improve the delivery of police services in the City of Buffalo, this law will re-emphasize that every officer’s first duty is, and always should be, the protection of the people they serve."

Horne issued a statement Wednesday thanking the Buffalo Common Council and the mayor. You can read the full statement below:

Today marks the beginning of history in the United States of America. The first ever real police reform that holds Police Officers accountable called Cariol’s Law has officially been signed and passed first in the City of Buffalo. My team and I thank the community for the feverish efforts and continued support of this very, very long journey in passing Cariol’s Law. We would like to thank the Common Council for their leadership on this very important law. We also would like to give a nod to Mayor Byron Brown who made the pertinent decision to have his legacy placed not the right side of history by signing Cariol’s Law.

With Cariol’s Law, officers will no longer be able to stand by and watch or participate in police brutality, officers who intervene will be protected and our community can begin to rebuild the trust that has been stolen from us by the hands of those who make the oath to serve and protect.