Buffalo mayor releases proposals to redevelop Mohawk parking ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are plans coming in to make some big changes to a downtown Buffalo parking ramp.

Mayor Byron Brown shared details on six different proposals to redevelop the site of the Mohawk ramp between Washington and Ellicott.

“This was not a typical request for proposals. We asked potential designated developers to align with our vision of a City that views mobility as a means of achieving equity for all of our residents and to act as partners with the City to incorporate mobility solutions from the evolving field of new technologies,” Mayor Brown said.

“We also asked for proposals that fit with our Race For Place initiative to spark dynamic public and private sector developments and attractive urban spaces that will make Buffalo a place the next generation of talent will want to live and work,” he added.