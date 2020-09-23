Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown makes last push for residents to complete 2020 Census

The deadline to complete the questionnaire is Wednesday, September 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you been counted yet? Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was on the city's West Side Wednesday to make one final plea for residents to take part in the 2020 census.

The last day to fill out the questionnaire, which helps determine federal funding for the city, is Wednesday, September 30.

As part of the final week push, the city will host a mask giveaway at four locations for any resident who completes the census at one of the distribution centers. Each site will have staff and tablets on hand to help residents fill out the form. Everyone who completes the census will receive one mask for every member of their household.

“When the populations of cities like Buffalo are undercounted by the federal government, we have to overcome two setbacks," Brown said. "First, the city loses the opportunity to access critically needed federal dollars because the official census count, which is lower than our actual population, disqualifies us from a greater share of formula dollars that are distributed by Washington. The second setback is that the city must provide services for a larger number of residents than the official population count indicates. This places an unfair strain on our already stressed finances and forces residents to pick up the federal government’s share of the tab of our city’s operational and capital costs. This is why it is critically important that everyone completes their census questionnaire and cooperate with enumerators who are going door to door.”

Masks will be handed out on Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

• The Johnnie B Wiley Amateur Athletics Sports Pavilion

• The Delavan-Grider Community Center

• The Belle Community Center

• The Broadway Market