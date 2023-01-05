Buffalo Mayor announces several plans during the State of the City Address

Mayor Brown announced that the city plans to buy several new pieces of snow removal equipment this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In addition to his 3.8% property tax hike proposal, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also proposed increasing the Garbage User Fee on Monday.

The proposal would see the fee go up anywhere from $7 to $22 depending on the size of your tote, so that's something that also impacts people who own property in the city.

Mayor Brown also talked about spending more on new equipment for the Department of Public Works fleet, including a vehicle rook they can use to move cars and trucks in bad snow storms. The vehicle rook is one of 24 new pieces of snow removal equipment the mayor wants to buy for the city.

Mayor Brown is also earmarking $1 million for emergency snow removal contractors.

And Mayor Brown announced that this year, the city will buy eleven new pieces of equipment for the Buffalo Fire Department. He is targeting equipment that specifically works well in the snow.