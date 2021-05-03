Buffalo mayor delivers State of the City address

The mayor highlighted the city's developments, response to the COVID pandemic, and what's planned for the future.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivered his annual State of the City address Friday afternoon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's address was delivered virtually.

The mayor highlighted the city's developments, response to the COVID pandemic, and what's planned for the future.

Among the items that the mayor says is bringing economic growth to the city:

The partnership with M&T Bank to bring 1,000 workers to Seneca One;

Developer Douglas Jemal investing in downtown Buffalo, and his commitment to preserving Richardson Complex;

Assisting small businesses through the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center for minority and women owned businesses;

Launched the StandUp Buffalo program to generate microloans for businesses and assist renters and homeowners facing COVID related financial hardships;

Announced new tenants in SparkCharge, Retech Systems, Rodriguez Construction, and Garwood Medical at the Northland Workforce Training Center and Buffalo Manufacturing Works;

The opening of two film studios: Great Point, which is located on Niagara Street and represents a $50 million investment, and another studio on the Buffalo River representing a $75 million investment;

Investing more on the East Side of Buffalo, including development on Jefferson Avenue.

Mayor Brown also talked about how Buffalo has been a leader in making reforms following the Black Lives Matter protests in the city, and working to better the relationship between the community and police officers. Here are some of the highlights provided by the city:

Diversification of the City Police Department workforce;

Launching assistance programs to help individuals struggling with bills, fines, fees, and other payments so residents can meet their financial obligations;

Banning chokeholds, unnecessary no-knock warrants, and custodial arrests for minor infractions;

Creating an official paid holiday for city workers to celebrate Black history and societal contributions on Juneteenth;

Instituting a behavioral health team within the Buffalo Police Department that enables them to respond to mental health calls with trained social workers and non-lethal equipment; so far diverting 125 individuals from the criminal justice system so they can get the help they need;

Convened a blue-ribbon commission to examine police practices and implement policies.

In addition, the mayor talked about creating initiatives to make Buffalo a climate refuge city, and investing in the city's neighborhoods and parks to improve the quality of life for residents.