Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown decries military coup in Myanmar

In a statement of solidarity with Burmese communities in Buffalo, the mayor denounced the military coup in the southeast nation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a statement on social media, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown publicly denounced the military coup in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma).

While the mayor doesn't always comment on international conflicts, this one is of particular interest in a city with a significant Burmese population.

"I urge the military leadership in Burma to respect the will of the people of Myanmar, release its political detainees, and to allow governance in line with the democratic reforms that the people have sought over the past decade," Mayor Brown wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, as the country's parliament was set to begin a new session, Myanmar’s military staged a coup, detaining several high-profile politicians. Aung San Suu Kyi, who had helped lead the country away from military rule and towards democracy, was among the leaders detained.

Military-owned TV in Myanmar reported that military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be placed in power. For more information on the situation in Myanmar, click here.