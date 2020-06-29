Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announces next phase of reform agenda

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday the next phase of the city's reform agenda.

The mayor announced two amnesty programs. The first involves existing parking tickets. From July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, the City of Buffalo will waive all late fees for parking tickets in the City of Buffalo. The person who received the ticket will only have to pay the original charge for the parking fine.

The second amnesty program waives late fees on city water bills from July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. The city has also turned on the water service for more than 200 residents. Over 10,000 residents are eligible to set up payment plans.

The City of Buffalo is also launching the Buffalo Motorists Assistance Program. This program will be a sliding scale for fines and will be based on the person's ability to pay based on their income. Mayor Brown says this will help in collecting fines.

The mayor is also asking the Buffalo Common Council to continue to suspend alternate side parking rules, except on bulk trash pick up days.

Mayor Brown says the fees on tickets create a potential source of negative interaction with police if they're stopped.

The first phase of the city's reform agenda began last week and involved the police department..

Among the reforms in phase one:

Buffalo Police officers are directed to issue appearance tickets instead of handcuffing and transporting suspects for low-level offenses unless New York State law mandates an arrest or the individuals present a danger to themselves or others. Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood issued General Order #2020-009 on Monday to officially implement the reforms.

Stop receipts will be issued at all traffic stops. This means that a police officer who approaches a stopped vehicle, must immediately tell the resident a reason for the stop and complete a form indicating that reason and the alleged violation observed which is then provided to the driver of the vehicle, onsite.

Tickets issued for correctable equipment violations or “Fix-It Tickets” issued by the Buffalo Police Department will have a correction period of seven days, instead of the 24 hours provided by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, for the motorist to repair the condition and avoid any penalties or fines.