Buffalo announces initiative to build healthy, sustainable communities

The Clean Sweep Power Pop-Up Health and Wellness series launched Wednesday in the Ellicott District.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown launched a new initiative Wednesday. It's called the Clean Sweep Power Pop-Up Health and Wellness series.

It was launched in the Ellicott District on Wednesday, and future events will begin following a number of upcoming clean sweeps that are scheduled to take place through November, in designated neighborhoods citywide.

The purpose of the series is to provide residents with more opportunities and resources to further improve their health and wellness.

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, it’s important to ensure that we communicate with all residents, especially those in need. The Power Pop-Up series is a continued effort to help us build stronger relationships with the people we serve, while further strengthening neighborhoods. I thank all of our amazing partners who have joined us in a continued effort to meet the needs of our neighbors, helping us make sure that no one is left out and no one is left behind," Mayor Brown said.

The power pop-up series builds on Mayor Brown’s nationally recognized Clean Sweep initiative. The goal is to achieve direct and in-person engagement with community residents by sending a coalition of city hall officials and community partners, who represent the diverse makeup of the City of Buffalo, into designated neighborhoods each week, where they address a number of issues and concerns.