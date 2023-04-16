Mayor says transformation is coming to some of Buffalo's vacant lots

The mayor says resources are coming to help city neighborhoods.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On May 1, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will deliver his State of the City address.

That's where we will get a glimpse of the 2023-24 budget. He says it will be equity-driven.

During a radio interview on Sunday, we learned more about a transformation coming to some of the city's vacant lots. The mayor says resources are coming to help neighborhoods.

It was just one of the topics discussed on the mayor's "Talk of the Town" radio show. Brown said the Envision Neighborhoods Outreach Program is in full gear, and that soon development will happen on vacant lots on Laurel Street in Buffalo.

"They're going to be breaking ground this summer. We're very very excited. It's a new conversation for this community," said Crystal Middleton, Buffalo's director of planning and zoning.

The mayor added: "We have a plan to build houses on many of those vacant lots, and transfer, sell many of those vacant to the homes that live next door to them."