Buffalo mayor assures residents city will be protected & protesters their right to protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday night, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown held a press conference to answer questions about what happened Thursday night when two police officers were caught on camera pushing down a 75-year-old man. The man was at Buffalo City Hall protesting and remained there after the 8 p.m. curfew.

The Mayor said the man involved in Thursday’s incident was asked to leave Niagara Square multiple times.

Mayor Brown began his press conference by telling city residents they can be assured they will be protected and that protesters can be assured their right to protest will be protected.

When asked to name the two Buffalo Police officers involved in the Thursday night incident, Mayor Brown differed to the BPD Commissioner. Commissioner Byron Lockwood was not able to recall the officers’ names or the amount of time they’ve been with the department. The media was told we’d be provided with that information after the press conference.

Mayor Brown says the calls of some protesters to disband the Buffalo Police Department. will not be met. Some of the protesters were calling for that today. He says that’s ridiculous.

He also said that he does not wish for the officers to be fired, but that there be an investigation.