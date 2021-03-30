Buffalo mayor announces new management team for Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

The board announced Tuesday Brandye Merriweather has been named BUCD President and Rebecca Gandour is now the Executive Vice President.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has announced a new management team for the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC).

The board announced Tuesday Brandye Merriweather has been named BUCD President and Rebecca Gandour is now the Executive Vice President.

Merriweather replaces Peter Cammarata, who is retiring after 14 years as president of BUDC.

“The president and executive vice president roles have a very productive and successful history at BUDC. This structure has set a strong foundation for the organization, which I am confident Ms. Merriweather and Ms. Gandour will continue to build upon. Their promotions also highlight my commitment to diversity and inclusion, especially in leadership, as these two women serve as integral members of the City’s development team,” Mayor Brown said.

“I am honored to serve as President of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation. I look forward to furthering the incredible groundwork that has been laid through Pete Cammarata’s tenure at BUDC and infusing new innovations that will reflect Buffalo’s diversity and carry our City into the future,” said Merriweather.

“As Executive Vice President of BUDC, I look forward to being an integral part of the City of Buffalo’s major strategic development efforts as we continue working to build a City for all,” said Gandour.