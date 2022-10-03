Mayor Brown reveals master plan for Buffalo's parks system

The mayor said his administration will use about $43 million to parks capital improvement projects outlined. That money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday afternoon announced a master plan for the city's parks system.

It's the first new plan the city has had in more than 30 years. The plan highlights how the park system can better serve all residents, and it identified the near and long-term opportunities to strengthen the park system.

The mayor said his administration will use about $43 million to parks capital improvement projects outlined in the plan. That money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

The plan has been in the making for more than two years and was formed by holding meetings, public outreach activities, and series of forums.