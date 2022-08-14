Buffalo mass shooting victims names now etched into stone bricks at a local church

If you live or work in the area near the medical campus the church encourages you to have your lunch or take a break in the courtyard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The names of each person killed in the mass shooting at Tops are now etched into stone bricks.

They are in the memorial courtyard at Holy Trinity on Main Street in Buffalo.

The pastor told 2 On Your Side that a visitor to the church came in to buy a brick for a loved one and said she wanted to cover the cost for 10 additional bricks to remember the victims, Katherine Massey, Heyward Patterson, Celestine Chaney, Andre Mackniel, Margus Morrison, Pearl Young, Geraldine Talley, Roberta Drury, Ruth Whitfield, and Aaron Salter.

"After the massacre, we asked the question what could we do in partnership? We sent six counselors from our church that are therapists to help for a month over there at the center... and so we do this dedication of bricks periodically and then we received this donation from an anonymous person with the gift to remember and the bricks to remember those who were victims of the massacre," said Pastor Dr. Julius Carroll.

"It happened so close to here in the neighborhood and it will be here forever for many generations to come," said parishioner Uli MacDonald.

