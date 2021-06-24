Buffalo Marathon set to return this weekend

Organizers say almost 3,000 runners have registered to be at the starting line Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend marks the return of the Buffalo Marathon.

Nearly 3,000 runners have registered to hit the streets Sunday morning. Organizers say spectators are welcome and encouraged to come out and cheer them on.

A course map and complete list of road closures can be found here.

Also returning is the Buffalo Marathon Diaper Dash. A free crawl/walk of 26.2 feet will take place Saturday morning at 11:30 for those two and under. Carpeting will be laid down to protect the little ones hands and knees. In the event of rain, the dash will be moved inside to the Convention Center. As of Thursday, 20 slots remain. All finishers receive a custom race bib and a keepsake Buffalo Medal. You can register your child here.