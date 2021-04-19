Buffalo Marathon postponed until June

Due to rising COVID numbers in the Western New York region, organizers have decided to postpone the Buffalo Marathon to the event's first alternate weekend in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon will not be run until June at the earliest.

Race Executive Director/Race Director Greg Weber made the announcement Monday, saying organizers have been working with state and local leaders since January to run a safe event. He says rising COVID numbers in the region led to the difficult decision to postpone the marathon to the event's first alternate weekend in June.

"I have a very good feeling that June is going to be the date we're going to hold this event," Weber said. He says he is hoping for a final confirmation from New York State within the next week or so.

The event is currently scheduled to take place on June 26 and June 27, with the virtual events scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 26. Anyone looking to defer can do so for free up until June 25. Anyone who is not comfortable doing the in-person event may switch to the virtual event.

According to Weber, the Buffalo Marathon aims to serve as a prototype for the state as a way to properly hold an event such as this.

Currently, COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for anyone looking to participate in the event, but social distancing and mask-wearing at the start and finish areas will be required. Weber says this is subject to change.