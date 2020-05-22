Buffalo Marathon officials urge runners to use good judgement

The Marathon has become aware of groups of people who plan on running the marathon's route this weekend, but it's telling people that it wouldn't be safe to do so.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers of the Buffalo Marathon, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, are urging local runners not to run the scheduled route because it will break social distancing protocols and there will be no organized support for the race.

Marathon officials got wind of groups of people on social media who planned to run the marathon's route this weekend and others who promised to set up aid stations for runners. However, Marathon organizers are urging these people to use good judgement.

The race released the following reminders.

There will be NO closed roads or traffic control.

There will be NO sanctioned aid stations.

There will be NO on-course medical support.

Gatherings of no more than 10 people are still per Phase 1 restrictions.

We have been in contact with the Buffalo Police Department and they would like to remind everyone this Memorial Day Weekend to stay safe, continue to follow the social distancing guidelines and not to mass gather.

We look forward to seeing everyone returning in 2021 safe and healthy.