Buffalo Marathon introducing 5K walk event

The event was added to allow more walkers and folks who want to walk with strollers to participate in the weekend of activities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Warmer weather is on the way, and a summer Buffalo staple is making it easier for more people to participate.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Marathon announced it is adding a 5K walk.

"We recognize that walking is an important part of many people's daily commitment to a healthy lifestyle. We want to recognize that by giving walkers their own event where they can take part in the weekend and earn their own swag," the Buffalo Marathon said in a press release.

The 5K Walk will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 8:15 a.m., 15 minutes after the 5K race begins. The walk will start and end at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The family-friendly event aims to not only make it easier for walkers to participate in the weekend, but also to allow walkers with strollers to join in the fun.

The cost to register is $35, but the price will go up to $45 at the end of the month. Walkers will get a finisher tech shirt, and finisher medal, as well as grab-and-go food at the finish line.