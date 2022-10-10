Buffalo man wanted for allegedly killing his wife, has a violent criminal past

The criminal past of Adam Bennefield is disturbing for police. Now, police want him in connection with the death of his wife.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local police agencies want to find Adam Bennefield. They believe he is the person who killed his wife last week.

Keaira Bennefield was shot to death in a car in front of her kids who were in the vehicle on Richlawn and Shawnee in the Central Park area of Buffalo.

Police say he is likely armed and should be considered dangerous.

Crimestoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to Bennefield's arrest.

Bennefield was locked up in Cheektowaga for a domestic incident involving his wife. He was released. No bail was set.

The next day Keaira was killed.

Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said, "It is extremely frustrating when you have so many steps in place and you know someone is dangerous, a clear and present danger, yet the court has no choice but to let this person back out into our community."

Bennefield, now, 45, served time in state prison for kidnapping and escape.

He served approximately 15 years in prison. According to state prison records, he was released in 2015.

He was in prison for a crime that involved a former girlfriend. Police at the time said he forced a former girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint and it led to a police chase.

He even escaped from jail and spoke with reporters when he was captured outside a Buffalo home.

The search for Adam Bennefield continues across WNY. He's wanted in connection with the killing of his wife. In 2000, he was sent to prison and told reporters about his mental health @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/N1o8yXwkhv — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) October 10, 2022

He told reporters at the time, "They (jail staff) knew that I got problems and they ignored all my requests they started ignoring me at the jail. They wouldn't bring me down to the psychiatrist."