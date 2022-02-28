x
Buffalo man victim of Livingston Co. hit and run

State Police identify the victim as Steven Drachenberg, 36.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

GROVELAND, N.Y. — State Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run accident from over the weekend that claimed the life of a Buffalo man.

The incident happened shortly after 3 AM Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-390 in the Town of Groveland in Livingston County, directly across from the American Rock Salt mine.

Troopers believe the victim, 36-year-old Steven Drachenberg, had run out of gas and had left his vehicle when he was hit. 

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.

