Buffalo man victim of Livingston Co. hit and run

GROVELAND, N.Y. — State Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit and run accident from over the weekend that claimed the life of a Buffalo man.
The incident happened shortly after 3 AM Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-390 in the Town of Groveland in Livingston County, directly across from the American Rock Salt mine.
Troopers believe the victim, 36-year-old Steven Drachenberg, had run out of gas and had left his vehicle when he was hit.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.