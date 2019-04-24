BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know that Dyngus Day in Buffalo is filled pierogi, polka and pussy willows, but what about a proposal?

Gary Schaffer and Anna Sztandera met two years ago. They had their first date at Boston Pizza, and both say the date lasted longer than expected.

"I'm very much kind of like the hyperactive one, and she is very much the calm one, and I think that's where the balance comes into play," Schaffer said.

"He was humorous, lets just say that" Sztandera added.

They told their family and friends they were a couple among the pussy willows and squirt guns at the Dyngus Day Parade in 2017.

"It was one of the first things we did when we announced we were a couple," Schaffer said.

Buffalo's celebration of Polish heritage is something special to Anna. She spent the first seven years of her life in Poland.

"I left everybody there pretty much. So my mom, my dad, my sister are here, but all my family members are in Poland," she said. "... It was a big change. I didn’t know any English so we had to learn from scratch."

Exactly two years later Gary decided to get down on one knee where it all started with a little help from a friend.

"Literally right before we went to the train station, he's like, 'This is what's going to happen. 'Those Idiots' are going to call you up on stage. They're going to call Anna up," he said.

The band stopped playing the after-party of the parade at Buffalo Central Terminal and called Anna and Gary onto the stage.

"They brought me on stage, and I had an inkling it was going to happen," she said.

Added Schaffer: "I had a bunch of gifts, and they were going to get smaller smaller and smaller till we got to the ring to surprise her."

In the video you see and hear the crowd of thousands of people cheering for the couple.

"It was very nerve-wracking. I'm like, I'm in front of 1,000 people here, but it was exciting," she said.

Dyngus Day is special for many people in Buffalo but this Western New York tradition means so much more to the future Mr. & Mrs. Schaffer.

