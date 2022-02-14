Buffalo man still in prison over an alleged clerical error

Letorrance Travis is sitting in federal prison over what his attorney calls a clerical error. His attorney is pushing to get him out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For over a month Letorrance Travis has been sitting in federal prison for what appears to be a clerical error.

Travis was no longer living a halfway house on Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo called Lighthouse Residential Reentry Center operated by Community Resources for Justice, a non-profit.

He was working and living with his family, but still being monitored through a GPS tracking device on his ankle. He also still had to report his whereabouts to the halfway house.

Back in December, an itinerary was turned in and approved for Travis to attend a December Christmas job party at Holiday Valley. It also listed a private address where the workers would meet before traveling together to the ski resort.

An incident report cites that the monitor Travis was wearing detected he was at a private residence in Ellicottville. It was considered "a violation" because it was unauthorized.

However, calling the visit a violation because it was unauthorized, contradicts the itinerary. A halfway house employee signed a letter that was notarized. She indicated that management was aware of where Travis was going to be and that she didn't put all of the information in a comment section. "

"I was negligent in putting all of the necessary information" on the schedule.

Travis said, "I just feel like I was railroaded to be sent back to prison."

Attorney Jeremy Schwartz said there is a reason Travis is still in prison and he had an issue with it. "When it passes the halfway house phase, it goes to the federal prison to decide. Unfortunately, Mr. Travis has to be in prison while that happens, but the administrative process has to be exhausted first, and then we can file for actual court."

"The person that makes the decision is a person that's an administrator that works at the halfway house, so that's kind of like the prosecutor also being your judge. We need to focus on some outside source to look at these before these gentlemen go back to federal prison."

It remains very clear to Schwartz, Travis, and his family that this entire matter is based on a clerical error.

"This is something that is a clear, simple error that could either be explained. It's not about Mr. Travis allegedly committing any crimes, not about him possessing any drugs or doing nothing like that, it's simply about who's right about the paperwork and the fact that the halfway house was allowed to make that decision when it's alleged that they're the ones that made the error in the first place. It was a conflict of interest and it was unfair to Mr. Travis," Schwartz said.