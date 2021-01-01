Buffalo man stable after overnight shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is recovering at ECMC after being shot overnight.
Police say Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a shots fired call shortly before 5 AM Friday in the 200 block of Ferry.
A 20-year-old male victim arrived in a private vehicle at Oishei Children's Hospital shortly after. He was then transferred by ambulance to ECMC where he's currently listed in stable condition.
If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to call or text the city's Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.