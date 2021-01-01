Buffalo man stable after overnight shooting incident

Police say Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a shots fired call shortly before 5 AM Friday in the 200 block of Ferry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is recovering at ECMC after being shot overnight.

A 20-year-old male victim arrived in a private vehicle at Oishei Children's Hospital shortly after. He was then transferred by ambulance to ECMC where he's currently listed in stable condition.