Police say the 31-year-old Buffalo man was struck just before midnight in the 300 block of Fillmore Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for a suspect in the city's latest shooting.

They say a 31-year-old Buffalo man was struck shortly before midnight Sunday in the 300 block of Fillmore Avenue on the city's east side.

He was taken by a private vehicle to ECMC where he's currently in stable condition.