Buffalo man sentenced to 7 years on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to seven years of prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
Anthony Hicks, 35, was arrested on November 11, 2018 after police responded a call of shots fired around a nightclub near Broadway and Lathrop Street. As officers investigated, they found Hicks had an illegal gun in his waistband.
Hicks admitted the gun was illegal and plead guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was out on bail when he appeared for sentencing in September of 2019. Hicks requested an adjournment, which was refused. However, Hicks still left the courtroom after the refusal.
On August 27 of this year, Hicks was located by the U.S. Marshals Service.