Buffalo man sentenced to 7 years on gun charge

Anthony Hicks was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to possessing an illegal firearm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to seven years of prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Anthony Hicks, 35, was arrested on November 11, 2018 after police responded a call of shots fired around a nightclub near Broadway and Lathrop Street. As officers investigated, they found Hicks had an illegal gun in his waistband.

Hicks admitted the gun was illegal and plead guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was out on bail when he appeared for sentencing in September of 2019. Hicks requested an adjournment, which was refused. However, Hicks still left the courtroom after the refusal.