Buffalo man sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for January 2019 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next two decades in prison for shooting a man multiple times back in January, 2019.
State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek handed down the sentence Monday for Clifford Tulloch, 37.
Shortly after midnight on January 25, 2019, Tulloch knocked on the door of the victim's Breckenridge Street home. The victim did not know Tulloch and asked him to leave. When Tulloch refused, the victim opened the door and was shot several times in the abdomen. He survived, but spend several weeks recovering at ECMC.
Wojtaszek found Tulloch guilty in March of one count of attempted murder, one count of assault and one count of weapons possession. Wojtaszek has been sentenced to 22 and one-half years in prison.