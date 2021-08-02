x
Buffalo man sentenced to 10 years sex offender probation for attempted sexual abuse of a child

Demerius Bagby pleaded guilty back in December 2020 to one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 10 years of sex offender probation after attempting to sexually abuse a child who was younger than 11-years-old.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Demerius Bagby admitted that he tried to engage in sexual conduct with the child on November 21, 2020 at a location in the City of Buffalo. Bagby pleaded guilty back in December 2020 to one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony.

The District Attorney's Office says an order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

