Buffalo man sentenced in knife attacks, including incident at South Buffalo Irish Festival

20-year-old Michael Monti will serve five years in prison for the assaults in September 2019 and January 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next five years behind bars for two knife attacks, including one that took place at the South Buffalo Irish Festival last year.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced 20-year-old Michael Monti Monday on his October 2020 guilty plea to two charges of assault.

Monti admitted to stabbing a man in the abdomen at Cazenovia Park during the festival the night of September 7, 2019. The Erie County District Attorney's office said the victim required multiple surgeries as a result of the attack.