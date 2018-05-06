BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo man was sent to prison for 13 years Tuesday for his conviction in a week-long string of convenience store robberies.

Justin Arnold, 29, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a long list of charges connected to 12 robberies at various convenience and cell phone stores in Amherst, Buffalo, Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda between February 15th and February 21st.

In one case, the Erie County District Attorney's office says Arnold punched a store clerk in the face and shoved him to the ground, causing the victim to break his ankle. In two others, they say he held a knife to a clerk's neck or face.

The DA's office says he also stole a credit card from a family member to make purchases at a Walmart and a grocery store.

State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski delivered the sentence, which also includes 5 years of post-release supervision.

