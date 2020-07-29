x
Buffalo man sentenced for showing child sexually explicit images

On Wednesday, Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin Keane sentenced Richard Tyes to one year in prison.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend one year behind bars for sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos with a child over his cell phone.

City Court Judge Kevin Keane sentenced 40-year-old Richard Tyes Wednesday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. 

The incident took place at a home in Buffalo back in January. The Erie County District Attorney's office says the victim was less than 13-years-old.

In addition to the jail time, Judge Keane issued a five year no contact order on behalf of the child.