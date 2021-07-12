Buffalo man sentenced for fake 911 call that led to injury for responding police officer, three others

61-year-old William Gray was given five years probation in Erie County State Supreme Court Monday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years probation Monday for making a false 911 call that resulted in an injury to a Buffalo Police officer and three others.

The Erie County DA's office says William Gray, 61, admitted to making the call of a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue the afternoon of April 15, 2020. The officer responding to that 'high priority' call had his emergency lights flashing when he collided with another vehicle on Main St. near Benwood Avenue.

The DA's office says the officer and three others, two of them pedestrians, were injured as a result. One of the pedestrians continues to recover from serious injuries.