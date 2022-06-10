Buffalo man sentenced for deadly 2019 shooting in Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

Ruben P. Marchese, 58, was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Carlos Perez-Torres, 44.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man on Grimes Street in May 2019 has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Ruben P. Marchese, 58, on Wednesday afternoon.

Marchese pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon on June 4, 2021. He pleaded guilty to the entire indictment against him on the same day jury selection was set to begin for his trial.

The district attorney says Marchese intentionally shot Carlos Perez-Torres, 44, multiple times on Grimes Street in Buffalo on May 15, 2019. Perez-Torres died at the scene.