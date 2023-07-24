Buffalo man remains hospitalized after being viciously beaten while visiting Ireland

Sons of Stephen Rizzuto, 57, obtain emergency passports in order to be at their father's bedside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of a Buffalo man is trying to make an emergency trip to Ireland, where they say their loved one is hospitalized after being viciously attacked on a street in the capital City of Dublin.

The attack on Stephen Termini, 57, happened just under a week ago and left him in critical condition with what has been described as life-altering injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page, which by Monday afternoon had raised more than $100,00 in pledges, Termini's family said that he worked odd jobs and scrimped and saved for years in order to take what they describe as a trip of a lifetime to Ireland to trace his family's roots.

However, last Wednesday night while walking down a street near where he was staying he was set upon by at least a half dozen individuals, all believed to be teenagers, who beat him so badly it left Termini in a coma and may result in the loss of sight in one of his eyes.

"The embassy got in contact with our aunt and then she got in contact with us," explained Jesse Rizzuto, who along with his brother Michael is working with the State Department to obtain emergency passports to visit their father at his bedside. They hope to arrive in Ireland on Wednesday.

"We were really helpless...at least at the start of it. But now that everything has kind of taken off and is falling into place, we might be able to do something and help him out," Michael Rizzuto said.

Help is on the Way

The brothers also noted that most of the money which has been pledged thus far, and which they hope to be able to use for their father's continued care, has come from citizens of Ireland.

"It's a feeling you can't even put into words," said Jesse Rizzuto. "When a whole country rallies behind you and offers their support you know when the whole country rallies behind you and says here's our support...and these are people who don't know us or know him...and it's incredible."

As police continue to try and track down those involved in what is believed to have been a random attack, the matter has attracted the attention of the head of Ireland's national Justice Department.

Perpetrators Sought

"I just want to wish nothing but the best for this gentleman," said Helen McEntee, Ireland's Minister for Justice. "This was a vicious unprovoked attack that should not have happened and obviously the first response by the Gardai (Irish police) is to make sure those who are responsible are brought to justice and that is happening and work is underway to ensure that happens."

Police in the Irish capitol city confirm for 2 On Your Side that one juvenile has been charged so far, and Irish media reports say the suspect is a 14-year-old boy.

In an email to 2 on Your Side a member of the Gardaí press office confirmed that "The male juvenile arrested for the alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 has been charged. The juvenile has appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court which was already held at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon Sunday 23rd July, 2023. The juvenile has been remanded on bail to appear before Children's Court Number 55 on Thursday 27th July 2023 at 10.30 a.m."

Eager to see Dad

Meanwhile, Michael and Jesse Rizzuto hope they arrive in Ireland in time so that the first face their father sees when he comes to, will be theirs.

"That's the plan," said Michael. "Hopefully with a big smile because that's what we've been thinking ever since this happened...that's all we wanna do is see him smile."