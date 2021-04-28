Buffalo man pleads guilty to making false 9-1-1 call that led to crash involving police car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has admitted making a false 9-1-1 call that led to five people being hurt, including a police officer.
William Gray, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of falsely reporting an incident.
Shortly after noon on April 15 2020, a call came in of a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue. A Buffalo Police officer, responding with lights and sirens collided with another vehicle while responding to the call on Main Street near Benwood Avenue resulting in injuries to two pedestrians. The officer and two occupants of the other vehicle were also hurt. One of the pedestrians continues to recover from serious injuries. The other four were treated and released.
Gray remains free on his own recognizance and faces a maximum of seven years in prison when sentenced in July.