Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's dog

Timothy Manning, 58, admitted to intentionally shooting the dog with a shotgun on Buffum Street in April, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man could face up to one year in prison for his guilty plea Tuesday to fatally shooting his neighbor's dog.

The incident happened the afternoon of April 16, 2020 on Buffum Street in Buffalo.

Timothy Manning, 58, admitted to shooting the dog with a shotgun.

He'll be sentenced in June on charges of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and one count of discharge of firearms, shotguns, rifles and other dangerous weapons.