Buffalo man pleads guilty to harassment for touching woman without consent

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 58-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to harassment for touching a woman without her consent back in June.

Alan R. Core, Sr. admitted to harassing a female victim on June 22. According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, while Core was inside the victim's apartment he touched the intimate parts of her body without consent.

Core pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to one count of harassment in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office notes that Core was sentenced to a conditional discharge.