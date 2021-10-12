Buffalo man pleads guilty to federal charges involving City Hall fire

22-year-old Courtland Renford admitted to throwing a burning laundry basket through the window during a protest in Niagara Square in May, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has admitted starting a fire at City Hall during a Niagara Square protest in May, 2020.

22-year-old Courtland Renford also admitted to being part of a group involved in looting an Elmwood Avenue convenience store that same night. Protests had broken out in the downtown area following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Renford was in US District Court Tuesday morning and pleaded guilty to a federal rioting charge.